Service Information Melson's Funeral Services - Frankford 43 Thatcher Street Frankford , DE 19945 (302)-732-9000 Service 1:00 PM Melson's Funeral Services - Frankford 43 Thatcher Street Frankford , DE 19945

Paul Benjamin Marvel 82 of Frankford, DE died Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Thomas Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia. He was born in Dagsboro, DE son of the late Renzie and Ruth Marvel. Mr. Marvel was a maintenance and machine operator at the DuPont Co. in Seaford for 25 years. Paul and his wife owned and operated the Gospel Lighthouse Christian Supply Store for 10 years and were dealers for White's Metal Detectors for 25 years. He graduated from Lord Baltimore School and at the end of seventh grade he started clamming by hand rake and clammed commercially for 63 years. He joined the Army National Guard before graduation. In 1962 he was called up by the Governor and State to help rescue people in the March storm. They stepped into the boat from the second story windows. In the past, he was President and member of the Mason Dixon Treasure Club for 44 years, Treasurer of Cub Pack 281, board member of Selbyville Assembly of God, and at present he served as board member of Midway Assembly of God. Paul was a kind, gentle, strong and sweet man of few words. Always ready with a smile. He enjoyed the beach, Indian River, deer hunting with his dad Renzie and brother Ralph. His mother took him as a young child to Sunday School and church, there he gave his heart to the Lord and tried to trust and serve Him. He enjoyed reading the Bible and encouraged others to read it through ever year. Paul was preceded in death by his parents Renzie Elwood Marvel and Ruth Crist Marvel, and his brother Ralph Marvel and his wife Betty. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Janet Webb Marvel, two sons, Paul D. Marvel and Richard D. Marvel, two nephews, Jeff Marvel of Dagsboro and Gary Marvel of Elizabethtown, PA. Services will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. in the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher Street, Frankford, DE where friends may call after 12 noon. Interment will be in St. George's Cemetery, Clarksville, DE. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Midway Assembly of God, P.O. 669, Lewes, DE 19958. Online condolences may be made by visiting

