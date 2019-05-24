Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Michael. View Sign Service Information Sauls Funeral Home 90 Simmonsville Road Bluffton , SC 29910 (843)-815-5535 Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Bowman Michael, 78, of Bluffton, SC, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away suddenly on Friday, May 17, 2019, while on vacation outside Sedona, AZ. Born November 27, 1940, in Washington, DC to Helen Mae Bowman and George Edward Michael, Paul grew up in the Washington DC area and attended the University of Maryland until 1961. He is survived by his brother, George Edward Michael of New Hope, PA and his sister, Betsey Michael Kearney of Frederick, MD. Mr. Michael was in computer systems sales living in Chicago before settling in Maryland, where he specialized in selling computer systems to the government. While living in Annapolis, MD, Mr. Michael married Catherine Babers Kerr on May 14, 1983. In 1994, Mr. and Mrs. Michael relocated to Bluffton, SC where Paul pursued his passion and second career as a landscape and pool designer on Hilton Head Island and nearby coastal destinations. He lived in Bluffton, SC until the time of his death.Mr. Michael is survived by four children: Jon Michael, 49, of Chester, MD and his wife Genevieve; Brian Kerr, 48, of Marietta, GA and his wife Tori; Gary Michael, 47, of Atlanta, GA and his wife Renata; and Lisa Kerr Lyles, 45, of Columbia, SC and her husband Wes. He is also survived by three grandchildren: Alex and Aiden Kerr, and Colin Lyles, as well as 2 nieces and 2 nephews.Paul was a loyal Washington Redskins fan and a Blues music and golf enthusiast who enjoyed traveling, reading, cooking, and boating. Paul loved nothing more than bringing his family together to share the sweet sound of laughter, a great meal, and genuine fellowship. A celebration of Paul's life will take place on June 1, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Sauls Funeral Home at 90 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton, SC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Caring Neighbors Association, 1 Rose Hill Way, Bluffton SC. 29910.

Published in The Capital Gazette from May 24 to May 26, 2019

