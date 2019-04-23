Paul E. Moore, Sr., 81, of Upper Marlboro and Bowie, Maryland died March 31, 2019 in FL as a result of a stroke and brain tumor. He is survived by his son Paul Jr., (Michole), daughter Joy and grandsons Charlie, Rob and Chris, also by his sisters, Jean Haynes and June Donley and his companion of 5 years, Betty Clark. He is pre-deceased by his wife of 54 years, Peggy and their daughter Kelly. Paul was a life-member of the Bowie fire department and a long-time member of Ascension Catholic Church and the Knight of Columbus.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Apr. 23 to May 2, 2019