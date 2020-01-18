Paul P. Mallo, 91 of Ferndale passed away on January 16, 2020. Paul was born on May 2, 1928 in Port Carbon, Pennsylvania to the late Andrew and Mary Mallo. Paul was the youngest of ten children and came from a coal mining family. He worked in the printing trade and was a member of the Union. He enjoyed gardening, wine, dancing and family parties. He is survived by his dear friend, Clara Snyder and her children, Richard (spouse, Karen), Christopher, Karen, Kim (friend, Terry), Michele (spouse, Alex), and John (spouse, Jen); and Clara's great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Jonah; and his close friends, Bob and Dorothy Colson. A Memorial Service will be held at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Tuesday, January 21st at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake. For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 18, 2020