Paul Robert Polen left this Earth on December 16, 2019, surrounded by love. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Joan, and his wife, Charlene. He is survived by his soulmate, Dina, and her children, Jeremy and Jessica; his step-daughter, Olivia; his brother, Greg (Tina); and his children, Daniel (Melyssa), Joshua (Shawn), and Lauren, as well as six grandchildren (Kiana, Layne, Finn, Gabriel, Nikolai, and Mia). Paul will be cremated in a private service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019