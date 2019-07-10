Paul Charles Seman of Stevensville, MD died on July 3, 2019 at Compass Regional Hospice. He was 85. Born in Gallitizin, PA on September 7, 1933, he was the son of James and Susan Message Seman. Mr. Seman served in the United States Coast Guard on the USCGC Chincoteague. After his honorable discharge, he began working at Westinghouse in the Air-Arm Division. He later worked for Koppers Co. and the Maryland Environmental Service before working for Anne Arundel County. One of his favorite hobbies was amateur radio operation, and he was known by his call sign W3CSU. Mr. Seman is survived by his beloved wife, Dolores Seman; his daughter Catherin McNicholas of Stevensville, MD; a sister, Maxine Kinder (Bob) of Glen Burnie, MD; 5 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Paul "Chip" Seman, Jr. in August of 1970. A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, July 13 at the Kent Island United Methodist Church in Chester, MD, where friends and family may visit beginning at 12 pm. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Chester, MD. For online condolences, please visit

