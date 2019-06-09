Paul D. C. Staples, age, 62, of Martinsburg, formally of Gambrills, Crofton, MD, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at his residence.Born June 13, 1956 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late William Elmore Staples and Anna Christensen Staples.He is survived by three sisters, Rosalie Beadenkopff, and husband Frederick, of Martinsburg, Bonita C.S. Grangestad of Hagerstown, and Anna C. Wolf and husband Larry of Amberst, VA; uncle of, Frederick B. Beadenkopff, III, Anna Maria, Tara Beadenkopff, Alexander Schettler, Ashley Eve Schettler, Mary BethWolf-Breen, and Brianna R. Riffle.Family will receive friends Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Brown Funeral Home prior to the service.Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Virgil Cain officiating. Interment will be in private.
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 9, 2019