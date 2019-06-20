Guest Book View Sign Service Information Trinity Lutheran Church 2315 N Parham Rd Richmond, VA 23229 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Bliley's-Central 3801 Augusta Ave. Richmond , MD View Map Funeral service 11:30 AM Trinity Lutheran Church 2315 North Parham Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rev. Paul Theodore Dannenfeldt Dannenfeldt, Rev. Paul Theodore, age 94, of Richmond, Virginia, entered the Church Triumphant on June 17, 2019. As a devoted servant of the Lord, Paul dedicated his life to preaching and teaching the Word of God. Paul graduated from Concordia Lutheran Seminary in St. Louis in 1949, after serving his vicarage year at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Richmond, Va, where he met his future bride. He was ordained as a pastor in the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, he began his ministry in Gary, Ind., serving two parishes, followed by a ministry in High Point, N.C. In 1959, Paul began serving St. Paul's Lutheran church in Glen Burnie, Md., where he remained for 32 years. Under his leadership the congregation grew and a new, larger house of worship was constructed and continued to expand over the years. Besides leading his congregation, he also served in various leadership positions in the LC-MS Southeastern District, including First Vice President. Since his retirement from the parish ministry in 1991, Paul served as interim pastor for congregations in Baltimore, Greenbelt and Crofton, Md., Rehobeth Beach, Del. and Crawfordville, Fla. In 2008, Paul and Jean moved to Richmond, where he was active in Trinity Lutheran Church, teaching Bible classes, sharing his love of God, and occasionally preaching and helping to serve the Lord's Supper. Along with his love of God, Paul treasured and adored, Jean, his beautiful wife of 70 years, and spending time with their abundant family. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Paul and Emilie Dannenfeldt; daughter, Marsha J. Leach; grandson, Jerry "Danny" Landsman; sisters, Dorothy Grote, Gertrude Brandt and Margaret Miller; and brother, Karl Dannenfeldt. He is survived by his wife, Jean Christine (Pohlig) Dannenfeldt; daughter, Catherine L. Landsman(Jerry); daughter, Jenny C. Brown(Robert); son, Stephen P. Dannenfeldt(Bonny); son-in-law, Nigel Leach; grandchildren, Katie and Peter Leach, Andrew and Amy Landsman, Zebulon, Emilia, Benjamin and Victoria Jones, Chelsea Smith , Anderson and Shelby Dannenfeldt; and great-grandchildren, Addison Landsman, Ayla and Austin Smith. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church at 2315 North Parham Road. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church Adult Christian Education Fund, 2315 North Parham Road, Henrico, Va. 23229 or Concordia Seminary, 801 Seminary Place, St. Louis, Mo. 63105. Published in The Capital Gazette on June 20, 2019

