Paula Stephan Lee died April 12, 2019 in Annapolis, MD. Paula was born April 22, 1938 in Honolulu, HI where her father was stationed in the Navy. Her family moved around often during her childhood years, always returning to the Washington, DC area. She graduated from Bethesda Chevy Chase High School in 1956, and has remained great friends with her potluck group of girls from junior high and high school. Paula met her husband, T. Girard Lee Jr., in junior high school. They were married June 17, 1961.Paula was active in her community, serving as President of the Woodhaven Neighborhood Association, as a representative of the Welcome Wagon in Bethesda, MD, and in the PTA of her children's schools. Paula became extensively involved in Hospice of Anne Arundel County, serving for many years as a volunteer as well as Coordinator of Care. Paula also enjoyed the many activities of her beloved Ocean Village, FL and Sherwood Forest, MD, playing tennis, golf, and bridge.Paula was known for her love of her dachshunds, and Molly & Katey will miss her terribly. She was a life-long Navy football fan, and spent years cutting coupons for, and delivering care packages to s at Walter Reed. Paula was a proud American, and a strong supporter of the Naval Academy. Throughout their marriage, Paula and Jerry sponsored midshipmen. Many of these men and women remain close family friends today.Paula is predeceased by her loving parents, Ed and Peg Stephan, and her brother, David Stephan. Jerry, her husband of 49 years, passed away in 2010. Paula is survived by her brother, Edward and Sandy Stephan, her sister-in-law, Pat Stephan, four children, Ken & Karen Lee, Jennifer & Bob Dowd, Becky Lee, and Nancy Lee, as well as eight grandchildren, and one great grandchild.In her honor, please consider donating to Hospice of the Chesapeake,

https://www.hospicechesapeake.org/ or s, https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/.A Memorial service will be held June 30th at 2 pm in Sherwood Forest, MD.

