Pauline Coble, 77, a 35 year resident of Pasadena died on February 9, 2020 at Anne Arundel Medical Center. She was born in Baltimore, MD on December 25, 1942 to the late Charles and Mary Alder. Mrs. Coble is survived by her husband of 58 years, Wayne Coble, her son Brian Coble, her brothers Tommy, Charlie, and Timothy Alder and her sister Jane Lanasa. Friends may visit on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 PM at the Stallings Funeral Home. P.A. where funeral services will begin at 8:00 PM.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020