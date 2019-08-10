Guest Book View Sign Service Information Singleton Funeral Home 1 2nd Avenue SW Glen Burnie , MD 21061 (410)-766-7070 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Singleton Funeral Home 1 2nd Avenue SW Glen Burnie , MD 21061 View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Singleton Funeral Home 1 2nd Avenue SW Glen Burnie , MD 21061 View Map Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Singleton Funeral Home 1 2nd Avenue SW Glen Burnie , MD 21061 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Pauline Genevieve Reese, 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Baltimore Washington Medical Center. She was born on November 12, 1925 in Huntington, WV to the late Harry and Ocie Harmon. Survived by her sister, Sharon Lewis-Bodnar, she was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, James Reese; two brothers, Doug and Denver Harmon; sister, Juanita; and her grandson, Justin Reese. At the age of 17, she moved to Baltimore, MD and met the love of her life, James Francis Reese. They were married in March 1948. Together, they raised five children, Michael Reese, Margaret Gall, Bonnie Reese, Jay Reese and James Reese Jr. She is also survived by not only grandchildren but also great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was a dedicated Sunday school teacher at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in South Baltimore and neither rain, snow nor even city riots would prevent her from teaching the Bible lessons with the children. She retired well into her 70's after working many years as a billing clerk for a local trucking company. After retirement, she became a steadfast volunteer at both Point Pleasant and Park Elementary Schools, helping with clerical duties including being known as the "Queen" of shredding. She was an avid BINGO player, not only on Wednesday nights at the Ferndale Volunteer Fire hall, but also on Sundays at the local community center. The highlight of her week would be attending the social gathering of friends at the local community center on Saturday evenings for a night of live musical entertainment. She loved traveling, including a cross country trip at the young ripe age of 80+ with her friend, Golda Carter. She made many trips to Florida to visit her friends, Francis McQuade and Frieda Pfeifer, as well as attending the annual Shawnee OK powwows with her sister, Sharon Lewis-Bodnar and her niece, Frances Lewis. She will be deeply missed. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Avenue, S.W. (at Crain Highway), Glen Burnie, on Monday, Aug.12th, from 3-5 & 7-9PM. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, 10AM, in the funeral home chapel. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. For condolences, please visit

