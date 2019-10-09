Pauline Jennifer (nee Hyde Riggin) Mason, 82, of Delmar, DE (previously of Pasadena and Glen Burnie, MD), passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019. She was born on November 24, 1936, in Dulwich, England and was the daughter of the late Edward Graham Hyde and late Irene Constance Louise Hyde. Pauline was a teaching assistant for many years with the Anne Arundel County school system. Her hobbies included gardening, sewing, and doing crosswords. She loved to paint scenic pictures and her house was full of scenes from all over Maryland. She also enjoyed camping, traveling, and spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Folger (Mike) of Hanover, MD and Debra Witt (Ken) of Pasadena, MD; son David Riggin (Pam) of Sykesville, MD; daughter-in-law Patricia Riggin of Pasadena, MD; and step-daughters Trisha Ryan (Dennis) of Millersville, MD and Denise Ratliff (Bug) of Pasadena, MD; grandchildren Erin Riggin, Jennifer Folger, Amanda Cook (Matt), Kenny Witt, Conor Riggin, Sarah Riggin, Lauren Ryan, Mary Ann Morrow, and Brian Ratliff; great-grandchildren Alexis Cook and Logan Cook; sister Monica Allchin, and brothers Martin Graham-Hyde (Liz) and Colin Graham-Hyde (Joy). In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands Joseph W. Riggin and John C. Mason; son, Steven Riggin; and brother Philip Bambridge. An informal Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, October 12, from 10 am to 12 pm at Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Highway S, Glen Burnie, MD 21061. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Richard A. Henson Cancer Institute at Peninsula Regional Medical Center, 100 East Carroll Street Salisbury, MD 21801 or at www.peninsula.org/community/prmc-foundation
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019