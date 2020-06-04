Pauline Mason, 79, of Mayo, MD, passed away on May 29, 2020 at home, surrounded by her family. Pauline is at peace after a long, 5-year battle with cancer. An Eastport native, and long time resident of Mayo, Pauline was born in Annapolis, MD on August 9, 1940 to the late Fabian and Etta Welford. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Sherman Mason; her daughter, Darlene Marks; her two sons, Sherman and Fabian Mason and their wives, Michelle and Kelly; and three siblings, Mary, Darlene and Clifford. Pauline is also survived by seven grandchildren, Aimee, Amanda, Brittany, Sam, Colby, Dalton and Ava and 10 great grandchildren, Leyna, Maisey, Arianna, Dexter, Bayleigh, Sophia, Lilly, Demetri, Capri and Dazen. She shares Heaven with her grandson, Joseph. Pauline gained many titles throughout her life: wife, sister, Mom, cousin, Gram, Mimi, aunt, neighbor, friend and Angel. She was something to everyone! Pauline was the foundation of her family, a blessing to so many, something that's irreplaceable. She always had a warm heart and an open home. Pauline was an avid baker and an exceptional cook. She enjoyed her family and friends and the many children who came into her life. Pauline asked that no service be held in her honor. "I don't want anyone crying over me," she said. So, please join us in remembering Pauline and rejoicing that her spirit is alive. Her legacy will live on forever! In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. On line condolences may be offered at:
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 4, 2020.