Pauline Mason
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pauline Mason, 79, of Mayo, MD, passed away on May 29, 2020 at home, surrounded by her family. Pauline is at peace after a long, 5-year battle with cancer. An Eastport native, and long time resident of Mayo, Pauline was born in Annapolis, MD on August 9, 1940 to the late Fabian and Etta Welford. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Sherman Mason; her daughter, Darlene Marks; her two sons, Sherman and Fabian Mason and their wives, Michelle and Kelly; and three siblings, Mary, Darlene and Clifford. Pauline is also survived by seven grandchildren, Aimee, Amanda, Brittany, Sam, Colby, Dalton and Ava and 10 great grandchildren, Leyna, Maisey, Arianna, Dexter, Bayleigh, Sophia, Lilly, Demetri, Capri and Dazen. She shares Heaven with her grandson, Joseph. Pauline gained many titles throughout her life: wife, sister, Mom, cousin, Gram, Mimi, aunt, neighbor, friend and Angel. She was something to everyone! Pauline was the foundation of her family, a blessing to so many, something that's irreplaceable. She always had a warm heart and an open home. Pauline was an avid baker and an exceptional cook. She enjoyed her family and friends and the many children who came into her life. Pauline asked that no service be held in her honor. "I don't want anyone crying over me," she said. So, please join us in remembering Pauline and rejoicing that her spirit is alive. Her legacy will live on forever! In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. On line condolences may be offered at:

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved