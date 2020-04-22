Pauline quietly departed this earthly life on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, MD after a brief illness. She was born April 13, 1940 to the late Herbert S. Duckett, Sr. and Laura E. Duckett. Pauline was educated in the Anne Arundel and Prince George's County Public School System. She was a graduate of the former Wiley H. Bates High School Class of 1958. On May 9, 1959 Pauline was united in marriage to the late Elliott P. Crowner, Sr. they were blessed with four sons Ga'Reth, Elliott, Jr., Caralis, and Lamont Crowner. Viewing will be Thursday, April 23, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Private Service & Burial. William Reese & Sons Mortuary, P.A. 1922 Forest Drive, Annapolis, MD
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020