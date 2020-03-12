Peggy A. Bonaccorsy, 89, of Annapolis, MD and previously of Crofton, MD, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Peggy was born to the late Gus and Ena Fronck in Washington, DC on February 9, 1931. She worked as a resident manager in the housing industry until the age of 80. Peggy was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Edgewater, MD. In addition to her parents, Peggy was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Angelo Salvatore Bonaccorsy, and a sister, Betty Williams. She is survived by her two sons, John A. and Ricci G.(Hope) Bonaccorsy; six grandchildren, Angelo, Ryan, Aaron, John, Christina and Callie; three great-grandchildren, and brother, Erich Fronck. Friends are invited to celebrate Peggy's life on Friday, March 13 from 10 am until a Mass of Christian Burial begins at 11 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 515 Loch Haven Rd., Edgewater, MD. Interment will follow at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020