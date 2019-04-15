Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Strickland. View Sign

Peggy Ellen Strickland, 88 of Arnold Md, daughter of Wilty W. Landis of Harrisonburg Va., loving mother of Susan Ellen Strickland Sanders, grandmother of Brianna Ellen Sanders and mother in-law of Michael L Sanders, passed peacefully at Anne Arundel Medical Center on Friday April 12, 2019.Peggy was born and raised in Harrisonburg Virginia and would later travel the world with her husband Steve (deceased) and her daughter Susan, eventually settling in Gambrills Maryland.Peggy enjoyed socializing with her friends, shopping, watching the Baltimore Ravens Football Team and spending quality time with her granddaughter, Brianna.Friends may visit on Wednesday April 17, 2019 from 2:00pm-4:00pm and 6:00pm-8:00pm in the Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home 495 Ritchie Hwy. Severna Park, MD 21146. Services will be held on Thursday April 18, 2019 at 11:00am in the Funeral Home Chapel. Peggy with be interned at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the SPCA of Anne Arundel County and/or .

495 Ritchie Highway

Severna Park , MD 21146

