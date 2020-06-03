Peggy Miller Williamson, 83 of Huntersville, NC died peacefully May 20, 2020 at her home following an extended illness. She was born on October 2, 1936 in Minneapolis, MN to the late Everett and Elizabeth Miller. Ms. Williamson grew up in Yonkers, New York. In 1958, she graduated from Syracuse University from the school of Home Economics and as a member of the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society. She married her high school sweetheart, John B. Williamson in 1959 and began work as a dietician at Grasslands Hospital in New York. She resided in Severna Park, Maryland for 27 years raising her family before moving with her husband to Tequesta, Florida in 1998. She moved to Huntersville, NC in 2009 where she lived out the remainder of her life. While raising her children in Severna Park, she was an active member of the community serving in many volunteer capacities. She was a troop leader for Girl Scout Troop 1237 for 7 years mentoring over 75 young scouts. She was an advocate for the mentally disabled as well as a nutritionist for Bello Machre and many other local organizations. She was also a member of the Board of Directors of Bello Machre. She and her husband were among the first volunteers for Hospice of the Chesapeake and long-time supporters serving in many capacities. Peggy enjoyed spending her summers with her children and family at the family beach house in Emerald Isle, North Carolina. She earned herself an impressive reputation out fishing every salty fisherman on the shores of Emerald Isle for over 30 years before retiring her fishing rod. Survivors include her sons, Jim and wife Judy of Salt Lake City, UT and Mike and wife Jennifer of Huntersville; daughters, Cheryl Williamson of Gambrills, MD, Lisa Aiello and husband John of Jupiter, FL and Jennifer Herbster and husband Barry of Huntersville; siblings, Judy Barrett and Richard Miller; and 9 grandchildren. Her husband John preceded her in death. A private memorial will be held in Emerald Isle, NC. Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Lake Norman 705 Griffith Street, Suite 203, Davidson, NC 28036 or Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122.James Funeral Home of Huntersville, NC is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store