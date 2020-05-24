Penny Beazley
It is with great sadness that the family of Penny Elise Beazley announces her passing after a brief illness on April 17, 2020 at the age of 74. Penny was a lifelong resident of Annapolis & was a class of 1964 graduate from Annapolis Senior High School and she also attended St Marys College. Penny worked for the Associated Press and for C & P Telephone Company. She enjoyed traveling with her husband & their best friends, the Brooks', gardening, boating, spending time with her family and the Baltimore Ravens. Penny was the daughter of the late Gove & Winifred Saulsbury, the sister of the late Betty Ann Hantske, the mother to the late George Douglas Beazley. She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 55 years, George E Beazley III, her daughter Dawn May (Werner), three grandchildren, Daniel Davis, Erin Lingerman & Mariah Gray, three great grandsons, three nieces & two nephews. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Published in The Capital Gazette on May 24, 2020.
