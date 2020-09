Percy G. Sussex, 89, of Annapolis, passed away on September 23, 2020. A funeral service will be held at Lasting Tributes Funeral Care, located at 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD 21401, on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Viewing to begin at 2:00 pm, followed by military honors and funeral service at 3:00 pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Percy's memory to the SPCA of Anne Arundel County at www.aacspca.org