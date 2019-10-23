On October 19, 2019, Peter Alexander Kroupa. Beloved husband of Ariana De Andrade Silva Kroupa. Loving son of Richard F. and Linda M. (née Ketterman) Kroupa. Dear brother of Andrew R. Kroupa. Grandson of June E. and the late Fred Kroupa, Bessie M. and Peter Wojcik, Joseph R. and Lorraine Ketterman. Son-in-law of Rosilda De Andrade Silva and Jose Carlos Da Silva. Also survived by aunts, uncles, friends and their families. Visit Gonce Funeral Service P. A. 169 Riviera Dr. on Friday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 pm. Services will be held in St. Paul's Lutheran Church 308 Oak Manor Dr. Glen Burnie, 21061 this Saturday at 10:00 am. Interment in Christ Lutheran Cemetery, German Hill Rd. Dundalk, MD. Visit goncefuneralservice.com. In lieu of flowers please donate to https://www.saveafox.org/donate.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019