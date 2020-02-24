Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Cramer. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 1:00 PM St. Anne's Church Church Circle Annapolis , MD View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Peter J Cramer, of Annapolis, MD, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Peter was born in New London, Connecticut, on April 9, 1954, the son of Thomas S. and Jeanne W. Cramer. Peter married the love of his life, Dianne Case, on July 11, 1981, in Mystic, CT where they grew up. Peter graduated from the University of Connecticut School of Business with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting in 1981 and joined the Public Accounting firm of Beers and Cutler in Washington, DC. He was then the managing partner of Cramer and Oler, LLC which he founded in Bethesda, MD in 1992. In 2016, Peter became partner at Toole, Katz, & Roemersma in Arlington, VA. Professionally, Peter was a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Peter was happiest when he was on the water and as an avid sailor was an active member of the Annapolis Yacht Club. His passion for sailing began at a young age in Connecticut racing at the Ram Island Yacht Club and continued in Annapolis racing J/24s competitively. The best times of his life were spent with his wife and boys boating on the Chesapeake Bay and the waters of Southeast Florida. Peter leaves behind his wife of 38 years, Dianne Case Cramer, and was the loving father of Russell Thomas (fiancée Sarah Nameth) and Alexander Case Cramer. He also leaves behind his five siblings Cheryl Cramer, Bruce Cramer (Anna), Pamela Gibbs (James), Kurt Cramer (Lynne), Gretchen Dolan (John), as well as many nieces and nephews. Peter was preceded in death by his parents Thomas S. and Jeanne W. Cramer. A memorial service will be held for Peter on Saturday, February 29th, at 1:00 pm at St. Anne's Church, Church Circle, Annapolis, 21401. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peter's memory to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation or the Annapolis Yacht Club Foundation.

