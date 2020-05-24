Peter was a man of great passion, he loved his family and he loved the city of Annapolis, Maryland, where he lived from 1965 and worked from 1975. He loved his career as a designer, at which he worked for more than sixty years after his graduation in 1955 from the prestigious Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York. Peter designed the now-iconic logo that anchored the Chesapeake Bay Foundation's "Save the Bay" campaign and it is still in use today. He loved to sail, skippering and crewing for a variety of classes, before falling for the Comet, a one-design class he sailed out of Severn Sailing Association. He died on April 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ann McNew Tasi of Annapolis, his children Dr. Andrea Tasi-Nicholas of Fairfax Station, Virginia, Amanda Tasi of Annapolis, Maryland, and Alexander Tasi, of Baltimore Maryland, and his grandchildren, Dr. Damian Wassel and Adrian Wassel, both of Missoula, Montana as well as his sister in law, Ida Tasi, nieces, Lisa and Nina Tasi of Fairfield, Connecticut, and sister in law, Debbie Thorpe of Bolivia, North Carolina. He was predeceased by his brothers Sam and Vas Tasi. Peter had no love of ceremony and no service is scheduled at this time. We ask that you remember him when you sail the waters of the Chesapeake, when you encounter his work throughout Annapolis, or whenever you try to design something delightful from the strange mix life hands us.



