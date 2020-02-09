Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Peter F. Verkouw M.D.. View Sign Service Information Christ Lutheran Church 701 S Charles St Baltimore, MD 21230 Service 11:00 AM Christ Lutheran Church 701 S. Charles St. Baltimore , MD View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM Christ Lutheran Church Visitation Following Services Christ Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

Peter Francis Verkouw, 87, of Willow Valley Retirement Community, PA, died Sunday, February 2, 2020. Born in Heemstede, The Netherlands, he was the son of the late Hendrik Jan and Johanna (Klaver) Verkouw. Peter was the beloved husband of Suzanne Reichter Verkouw with whom he celebrated 57 years of marriage, and after whose death he lived only three weeks. Peter earned his medical degree at the University of Leiden, and came to Baltimore, MD to complete his training at Union Memorial Hospital. A fellowship followed in Salt Lake City, which ended when the Dutch Queen recalled Peter and many others for two years of service in the Dutch military during the cold war. The Verkouws returned to MD, where Peter became a beloved physician of his many patients in the Annapolis area. He served as chief of medicine at Anne Arundel General Hospital from 1974-77. A lifelong Lutheran Christian, Peter was active through the years at St. Martin's Lutheran Church, Annapolis, Christ Lutheran Church, Baltimore, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Lebanon, and Grace Lutheran Church, Lancaster, serving on numerous church boards and committees, and helping to establish the Hospice of Anne Arundel County with Suzanne and many others. He will be remembered for his care and compassion for his patients, his eloquent Dutch accent, and his dry sense of humor with colleagues and friends. He loved woodworking, and built many pieces of furniture for himself and family. He read deeply and widely, enjoyed playing scrabble with children and grandchildren, made trips back to Holland to visit family and to New England with good friends, and, though he hated both the sand and the water, was often spotted on the beach - wearing shoes and socks! – where he ventured to take pictures of his grandchildren. Peter is survived by the Rev. Dr. Stephen P. Verkouw, husband of Kathryn, of Lancaster, PA; Joanne Waddell, wife of Ken, of Crownsville, MD; and Charlotte Krimsky, wife of Dr. William, of Forest Hill, MD; ten grandchildren; two sisters: Nellie Furth of Ugchelen, NL and Rini Klap of Naarden, NL, their families, and the family of their dear sister Els Kruiderink, who died in 2001. Reflecting Peter's love of church organ music, a concert and prelude will be offered at 11 AM, followed by the Service of Christian Burial at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 S. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21230, at 11:30 AM, Saturday, February 15, 2020, with visitation and luncheon to follow. Interment at St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Sweet Air, MD, will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions in Peter's memory may be made to the memorial fund of Grace Lutheran Church, 517 N. Queen St, Lancaster PA 17603.

