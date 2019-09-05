Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Winchester community Beach Annapolis , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Peter H. Eldredge, passed away on Wednesday July 31st, 2019 in San Diego California, he was 69. Pete was born on March 4th, 1950 in Annapolis, Maryland to Seneca and Charlotte Eldredge. Pete received his bachelor's degree from The University of Virginia in 1972. Upon graduation, Pete immediately traveled west to San Diego, California where he called "home" for the rest of his days. "Home" was a very fluid term for Pete, as he made himself at home, wherever he went. While he considered San Diego his home base, he also felt at home in the many places he traveled, including Crested Butte, Co., Telluride, Co., Flagstaff, AZ., Zion National Park, UT., and of course Annapolis, Maryland. As decorated as a traveler he was, he was an equally decorated athlete. Pete attended The Severn School in Annapolis, Maryland from 1965-1968 where he was a Varsity athlete in football and lacrosse all 4 years. In lacrosse he was ALL-MSA twice and earned Most Valuable Player in 1968. As a midfielder at UVA he was an All American three times, including First Team All American in '71 and '72. In 1972, he set a new single season scoring record with 36 goals and also established a career scoring record with 94 goals and 22 assists which stood for 47 years, until 2019. He famously scored the game winning goal in the 1972 D1 National Championship, giving UVA its first national title in any sport. In 1972, Pete received the Ray Enners Memorial Award as the MVP for Division 1 lacrosse. He represented Virginia in the North/South All Star game and received the Stranahan Award as the games MVP. In '71 and '72 he received the Seth Trophy which was awarded to the Naval Academy's most outstanding opponent. Pete was inducted to the Severn School Hall of Fame in 1987 and was inducted into the US Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 1990. While Pete is remembered for his athletics, what we'll all truly remember about "Uncle Pete" was his youthful smile, his unique approach to life and his ability to tell a story. Pete lived life on his own terms and never surrendered to the daily grind most of us face. He treated everyone equally and truly listened to what you had to say. Pete is survived by his brothers Nick and Bob, his sister Wynn, and his nieces and nephews, Shelley, Christi, Eric, Brian and Peter. A celebration of life will be held on October 12th at 2:00 pm at Winchester community Beach in Annapolis

