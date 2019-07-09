Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Peter H. Hartoft of Annapolis, MD passed away July 1, 2019. Born April 8, 1946 in Copenhagen, Denmark, to Aasa and Orla Hartoft, Peter attended the University of Copenhagen where he studied medicine. In 1971, he moved to the United States with his first wife, Anne Westergard, and began his career in the marine industry. Peter established Hartoft Marine Survey in 1980 where he worked until his death. Peter revolutionized the survey format making it easier for buyers, sellers, brokers, banks, and insurance companies to understand a marine survey. He and his life partner, Gale Browning, dominated the marine survey market in the Mid-Atlantic region, and much of the Eastern seaboard. Peter was an avid sailor, and active member of the Annapolis Yacht Club for nearly 40 years. He sailed many races in the Chesapeake Bay from the 1970s to the 1990s. He also did many coastal deliveries for his business. Known for living life full throttle, Peter enjoyed cycling, windsurfing, skiing, photography, art, music, good food, motorcycles, and cars. He loved dogs and very well could have been known as the "dog whisperer". Peter had a distinctive sense of humor, and enjoyed a good laugh. He was an avid reader and tech-enthusiast. Peter is survived by his sister and her husband, Helene and Jan Jorgensen, of Aarhus, Denmark, and nephews, Morten and Rasmus Jorgensen, the children of Gale Browning: Zack, Jeremy and Nathan, and grandson, Jacob Browning, and wives, Anne Westergard, and Martha Hardesty, in addition to her daughter, Michelle Baker, and grandson, Wilson Vest. Peter is remembered with love, and missed by a community of friends and family both near and far. There will be a private gathering of friends at a future date to remember Peter. We hope all who knew and loved him will carry his memory in their hearts, remembering how a man from Denmark moved to Annapolis and contributed to the seafaring culture of our beautiful Chesapeake Bay town.

Published in The Capital Gazette on July 9, 2019

