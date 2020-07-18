Peter Hahn went to be with his Lord on July 15, 2020. He was eighty-seven years old. He is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis. He loved his Lord, playing solitaire, gardening, working on his oldest daughter's Victorian house, watching Gunsmoke. He served proudly in the US Army as a draftsman. Pete worked for the Electric Construction and Gas Division of the Baltimore Gas and Electric. After retirement from BGE, he went to work for H&R Block. He was a faithful member of the Glen Burnie Church of the Nazarene. His deceased siblings are Gertrude (Joe), Virginia (Frank), Doris, Edward (Ann), Billy (Audrey). His daughter Claudette preceded her Dad in death. Children are Loretta (Gary), Claudette (Larry Sr.), Rob (Laurie), Preston (Sarah), Phillip and Pierson. His grandchildren are Boyd Jr., Brian (Tammy), Theresa, Christina (David Sr.), Larry Jr. (Tammy), Claudy, Craig (Anna), Alison, Zachary, Kaylee, Isabella, Sophia, Preston Jr. His great grandchildren are Ashley, Zoe, Issac, Caleb, Malachi, Mya, David Jr., Emily, Samantha, Oriana, Annie, Craig II. There are also several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at the Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 3pm to 5pm and 7pm to 9pm. A gathering will be held at the funeral home on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 12:30pm until the start of a Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 1:30pm. Interment to follow at Meadowridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Glen Burnie Church of the Nazarene, 100 Northdale Road, Glen Burnie, MD 21060.



