Peter H Madera Jr. (Pete) age 56 passed away suddenly on Sunday March 10, 2019 in Balt. He was born Sept 20, 1962 son of Ann Madera, Peter Madera Sr. Both parents preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death Neil J. O'Brien Jr his step son. Pete is survived by Brandi Madera- daughter, Axel Susnowitz,-grandson, Dawn Delivuk- sister , John Madera- brother. 3 nieces, 2 nephews. Pete worked at Seagram/Diageo-Relay plant for 20 years. During those years he served on the union board local 34D which included representing them in Annapolis. Pete will always be remembered for his passion for his union. Service will be held Wed March 20 at Baltimore National Cemetery 5501 Frederick Rd. Baltimore.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 16, 2019