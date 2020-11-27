1/
Peter W. Coakley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter W. Coakley, 81, passed away on November 23, 2020. He is preceded in death by Pamela Coakley, his wife of 36 years; Mason Coakley, his twin brother; and his parents, Forrest and Helene Coakley. He is survived by his children, Brett (Jessica) Coakley of Kennedyville, Maryland and Laura (Andy) Woerner of Chester Springs, Pennsylvania; as well as his two grandsons, Davis and Ryan. He is also survived by his older brother, Gene (Becky) Coakley of Stuarts Draft, Virginia; and four nieces and nephews. Pete grew up in Waldorf, Maryland where he graduated from LaPlata High School and then served in the Army. After serving in the Army and while attending the University of Maryland, he met his wife, Pamela. Together they raised their family in Crofton where he lived for 45 years. He loved nothing more than spending time in his community with his friends and family. Pete loved watching his children play sports. He and Pamela hardly ever missed a game regardless of its location. Many who know Pete knew him as an avid volunteer through a variety of different organizations. Over the years, he spent much of his time volunteering for the Crofton Athletic Council, St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, The Heating and Air Conditioning Contractors of Maryland, Ducks Unlimited and St. Mary's High School Athletic Association. He was particularly good at fundraising and planning events. In addition to his volunteer service, every fall and spring Pete could be found attending the home football and lacrosse games for his alma mater, University of Maryland. He was an active member of the Toy Train Operators Society and his collection of Lionel trains was second to none. Funeral services will be private at this time due to COVID restrictions. The family would like to celebrate Pete's life with his extended family and friends at a future date. Memorial donations and donations in lieu of flowers be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122 (www.hospiceofthechesapeke.org) or the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (www.themmrf.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved