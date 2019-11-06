Philip Bigelow White, 82, of Halethorpe, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Philip was born in Baltimore, on April 5, 1937, to the late Hannah and John White, Sr. He served his country proudly for six years in the National Guard and he owned and operated White Automotive in Glen Burnie for over 30 years. Philip traveled with his wife as NASCAR driver, Dave Marcis' pit crew "gas man." He built and raced his own stock cars in Southern Maryland and Virginia, and he also enjoyed taking care of his home and property. Philip was predeceased by his devoted wife, Barbara R. Boushell-White. He is survived by his cherished step-daughters, Lynda Dawson and Rhonda Slusher; his beloved siblings, John G. White, Jr. and Lucy W. McKean; and several nieces & nephews. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave, S.W. (at Crain Hwy), on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Philip's name may be made to at To offer condolences to the White family, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019