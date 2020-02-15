Philip J Clifford, 73, a 45-year resident of Pasadena passed away Tues. Feb. 4, 2020 at Seasons Hospice at Northwest Hospital. Mr. Clifford was born Oct. 18, 1946 in Pittston, Pa to the late Joseph and Johnnie Clifford. Raised in Harding, Pa, he was a graduate of Immaculate Conception Catholic School, West Pittston High School and RETS Electronics School. He worked as an electronic technician for Westinghouse-Northrop Grumman until he retired in 2008 after 41 years of service. Prior to his retirement he was a member of the IUE Union. In his early twenties Mr. Clifford served his country in the United States Army First Infantry Division. When children came he coached little league baseball and enjoyed watching his kids sporting events. He loved sports in general but his favorite was football. While he became an enthusiastic fan of the Ravens, he never forgave Bob Irsay for moving his beloved Colts to Indianapolis. He bowled several years with his co-workers and on mixed double leagues with his wife. His hobbies included fishing, collecting trains, listening to oldies and traveling with his wife. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Kathryn Cheresko Clifford, sons Philip and wife Sandra of Pasadena, Randy and wife Jacqueline of Shrewsbury, Pa., daughter Theresa of Pasadena, brothers Anthony of DC., Michael of Alexandria, Va. and grandchildren Nile, Grey, Joseph, Daniel, Abraham, and Naomi. A memorial mass will be held at Our Lady of the Chesapeake, Pasadena on March 7th at 11 AM. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the , Lutherville, Md. or Our Lady of the Chesapeake.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 15, 2020