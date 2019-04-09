On Saturday, April 6, 2019, Philip J. Maher, age 77, beloved husband of Nancy (nee McHugh); devoted father of PJ Maher (Marcy), Karen McCoy (Mark), Sue Burns (Jerry); cherished Opa of Connor, Brendan, Casey, Tyler, Riley, Katie, and Nora. Also survived by his siblings, Celeste Maher and Jerry Maher; niece Lorrie Wytkind and family (Ed, Eddie and Lindsay) and nephew Ken McHugh and family (Patti, Katie and Carly McHugh, and Melissa and TJ Hull); extended loving family and many friends. The funeral mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 111 Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis, MD on Monday, April 22 at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Delaware Hospice, www.delawarehospice.org.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019