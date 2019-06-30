Philip Jeffrey Peacock was born October 3rd, 1951, preceded in death by parents Philip O. and Shirley L. Peacock. Known to friends and family as "Jeff", he was an avid fisherman and lover of the outdoors. Jeff loved to sing and had a killer voice, and would burst into song anywhere any chance given. He loved classic rock, proudly rooted for the Ravens and Orioles, and always had the best stories [of himself!] to tell. Jeff had the biggest and warmest smile. He was a charmer with a big personality, an entertainer and a frontman. Jeff was kind, generous, sometimes wacky, and always loving. He leaves behind but is remembered by his daughter Heather, son in law Abe, grandchildren Alex, Amaya and Asher, Heather's mother and Jeff's first wife Beth, sister Melissa, nephews Justin, Matthew and Daniel, niece Lauren, and Aunt's Mary, Martha, Virginia, Eileen, and Uncle Gene. Jeff will forever be missed and in our hearts, but is at peace in Heaven with God. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 27th from 1-3pm at College Parkway Baptist Church, 301 College Pkwy in Arnold, Maryland. Online condolences may be made at www.barrancofuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 30, 2019