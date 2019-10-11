May 8, 1931 to October 8, 2019 Born to Benjamin (Benny) and Reba Elliott May 8, 1931 in Annapolis, Maryland. Graduated Annapolis High School 1951. He was a 1st Lieutenant at Eastport Volunteer Fire Company from 1948 to 1952 and a Special Anne Arundel County Police Officer. Was called to active duty U.S. Naval Reserve in 1953, served in Korean War on air craft carrier U.S.S. Lake Champlain until the end of the war. Married Janet E. Smith an RN Nurse from Fairfield, Pennsylvania on September 11, 1954. He retired in 1985 after 33 years with C&P Telephone Company and AT&T. He was a member of Annapolis Elks Lodge #622 and Stevensville, Maryland American Legion Post #278. He is survived by two daughters, Kim Elliott and Kelly Wright and twin sons Kent and Keith Elliott, four grandchildren: Kent Elliott, Jr., Stephanie DeLashmutt, Ashley Acosta and Ally Wright, and three great grandsons, Justin, Tyler and Ethan Elliott. Relatives and Friends are invited to gather for a graveside service at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens 1911 Forest Drive Annapolis, Maryland 21401 on Saturday at 11 AM. An online guest book is available at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019