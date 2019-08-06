Philip Matthew Link, age 78, of Laurel, Delaware passed away at his home on July 28, 2019. Philip was born in Baltimore, MD a son of the late Edna and Harry O Link, Jr. Philip retired from IBM, he was a Computer technician. He had also served in the US Air Force. He also had worked for The Connect Group in Millersville, MD. He loved to travel the world. He also enjoyed his farm home in Laurel and his lake house in Seaford. He is survived by his son, Martin Link, of Laurel, DE and his daughter Cynthia Alery of Tomahawk, Wisconsin. His step brother, Craig Rein. His grandchildren, Amanda Zillman, Zachary Link, Matthew Link, and Michael Bowman. His great granddaughter, Haelyn Hensen. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Gabriele Link and his brother Donald Link. All services will be held privately. Arrangements are in the care of Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home Laurel, DE.

