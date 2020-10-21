Philip Robert Edwards, 34, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at his home in Myrtle Beach, SC. Born October 11, 1985 in Annapolis, MD, son of Richard K. and Laurie Jeanne (Pater) Edwards. Philip had an amazingly magnetic personality, capturing the hearts of all who knew him. He was a graduate of Coastal Carolina University, and remained in Myrtle Beach after completing school. He was a lover of music and cooking, a history buff, and an avid reader. His passion was playing the guitar and writing music. He was an entrepreneur from an early age and started his own car detailing business. He was the Inventory Manager at Sparks Toyota in Myrtle Beach. He is survived by his parents, Richard and Laurie Edwards; his sister, Valerie Edwards Antonoplos (Peter); his niece Georgia Antonoplos and nephew Daniel Antonoplos; his aunts and uncles John Edwards (June), Larry Edwards (Barbara), Robert Edwards (Kitty), Benjamin Pater, Leslie Pater Hoban (James), Robert E. Pater, Jr.; his cousins Zane Edwards (Tricia) and family, Christian Edwards and family, Chad Edwards and family, Jennifer Pugh and family, Sarah Anderson, and Kara Hoban. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation or the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Send messages to the family at www.msfh.net
.