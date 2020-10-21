1/
Philip R. Edwards
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Philip Robert Edwards, 34, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at his home in Myrtle Beach, SC. Born October 11, 1985 in Annapolis, MD, son of Richard K. and Laurie Jeanne (Pater) Edwards. Philip had an amazingly magnetic personality, capturing the hearts of all who knew him. He was a graduate of Coastal Carolina University, and remained in Myrtle Beach after completing school. He was a lover of music and cooking, a history buff, and an avid reader. His passion was playing the guitar and writing music. He was an entrepreneur from an early age and started his own car detailing business. He was the Inventory Manager at Sparks Toyota in Myrtle Beach. He is survived by his parents, Richard and Laurie Edwards; his sister, Valerie Edwards Antonoplos (Peter); his niece Georgia Antonoplos and nephew Daniel Antonoplos; his aunts and uncles John Edwards (June), Larry Edwards (Barbara), Robert Edwards (Kitty), Benjamin Pater, Leslie Pater Hoban (James), Robert E. Pater, Jr.; his cousins Zane Edwards (Tricia) and family, Christian Edwards and family, Chad Edwards and family, Jennifer Pugh and family, Sarah Anderson, and Kara Hoban. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation or the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Send messages to the family at www.msfh.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Service
08:00 PM
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
843-449-3396
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 20, 2020
I met Phillip only once at my brother's event at Tidal Creek Brewhouse. He was so very nice and engaging. I enjoyed talking to him very much. Some people you only meet briefly, but you will never forget them. Rest in peace Phillip.
Kelly Redick
Acquaintance
October 19, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person and nephew. You brightened the room with your beautiful smile and your incredible sense of humor. You made each of us feel so special, and we will love you and miss you always.
Leslie Hoban
Family
October 18, 2020
We met Phillip at an event at Tidal Creek in Myrtle. He was so nice, friendly and had a smile that wouldn't quit. May he RIP and know he touched our lives.
Joan E Redick
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved