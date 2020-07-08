Philip Tessieri, 69, of Odenton, lost his battle with lung cancer while suffering from Alzheimer's. He is survived by his mother, Isabel Helen Tessieri; his aunt, Sister Charlotte Emmons; his sisters, Jeanne Tessieri and Barbara Wuthrich (John); his brothers, David Tessieri and John Tessieri (Pam); and numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Lt. Col. Philip John Tessieri; and his sister, Kathleen Tessieri. Philip was a 1969 graduate of Arundel High School. He went on to receive a degree in accounting and was a licensed CPA. Phil always had a passion for helping others. This was best seen in his desire and devotion to help those suffering from alcoholism and other addictions. This began 20 years ago when he started volunteering his time with 12-step programs and various treatment programs. Several years before he retired from his formal career, he went back to school and earned a Master's Degree in Counseling to help further his ability to provide for others. His presence will be greatly missed by his loving family, friends, and the recovery community. There will be a private viewing and Catholic Mass on July 8, 2020 at St. Joseph's Church in Odenton, MD. He will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Fields Church in Millersville, MD. In lieu of flowers, his family is asking that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Online condolences may be placed at



