Phillip C. Davis, 73 years old, of Hanover, MD passed away from Cancer and COPD at the Baltimore Washington Medical Center on 29 Nov 2020. Phil is survived by his wife of almost 44 years, Mary Lynn (DeRoche) Davis of Hanover, MD; his sister's two children: Denise Slocumb of Dumfries, VA, and Al Slocumb (Sonja) of Remington, VA. He also has five great nieces and nephews: Christina Link of Fredericksburg, VA; Jessica (Dee Dee) Link of Dale City, VA; Richard Link (Aarika) of Dale City, VA; Alex Slocumb of Cherry Hill, VA; and Heather Aringdale (Dylan) of Cherry Hill, VA. There are also six great-great nieces and nephews: Alena and Alexis Arroyo; Chase Blanchard; Braden and Bryce Link; and Zoe Aringdale. Family and friends may visit from 9-11 am on Monday Dec. 7th at the Hardesty Funeral Home 851 Annapolis Road Gambrills, MD. 21054 (FACE COVERINGS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED) Catholic Funeral Mass will be offered at 11:30 am (also Monday, Dec 7th) at Our Lady of the Fields Catholic Church, 1070 Cecil Avenue South, Millersville, MD 21108 Tel: 410-923-7060. Burial will be at Our Lady of the Fields Cemetery, co-located with the Church. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Phil's name to the American Cancer Society
