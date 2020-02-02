Phillip Jarvis Gompf of Stevensville, MD passed away on January 30, 2020 at his home. He was 70. Born on March 17, 1949 in Delaware, Ohio, he was the son of the late Jack W. and Jane R. Gompf. He graduated from Wooster High School where he played basketball and ran track. After serving in the Army, Phil worked construction. He retired from Winchester Construction after 31 years. He coached youth baseball, making trips to Cooperstown, NY and Florida. Phil enjoyed camping and fishing. Phillip is survived by his wife Carole J. Gompf of Stevensville, MD; son Jeffrey A. Gompf (Courtney); brother John P. Gompf (Linda); and granddaughter Tessa Paige Gompf. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother Timothy R. Gompf. A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5-8 pm at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Chester, MD. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617 or Kent Island Fire Department, 1610 Main Street, Chester, MD 21619

