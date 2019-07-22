|
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
|
Interment
Following Services
View Map
Lakemont Memorial Gardens
Phyllis Ann Krankowski, age 60, of Annapolis, MD, passed away suddenly at her home, with her parents by her side, on July 18, 2019 after a four decades long battle with Crohn's Disease and its ensuing complications. Phyllis was born on March 4, 1959, in Washington, D.C. , the first daughter and third child of six children born to Felix and June (née Schultz) Krankowski of Annapolis, MD. Phyllis graduated from Friendly High School in Fort Washington, MD in 1977, and went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from The University of Maryland in 1981, as well as a Master of Arts degree in Hospital Administration from The George Washington University in 1984. She worked in Human Resources for the Safeway Corporation and later as a Marketing Specialist for Safeway Corporation until she retired in 2019. Phyllis enjoyed her work, as well as walking, running, baking delectable creations, and spoiling her nine nieces and nephews. She faced her health challenges stoically, with courage and faith. She never waivered in her commitment to her work, nor did she ever surrender her sweet disposition, her kind heart, or her thoughtfulness, which she lovingly bestowed upon all the members of her family and friends. She was beloved and admired, and will be deeply mourned and missed by all. Phyllis is survived by: her parents, Felix and June Krankowski; her four brothers and one sister: Stephen Douglas Krankowski, David Krankowski, Glen Krankowski (Helen Livanios), Blair Krankowski, and Janis (née Krankowski) Williford (Jerry Williford); her seven nieces and nephews: Eric Krankowski, Jake Krankowski, Ryan Krankowski, Austin Krankowski, John Livanios, Jessica (née Williford) Auman, and Lauren (née Williford) Kron and her aunt Shirley (nee Schultz) McIntosh (Charles McIntosh). She was predeceased by her two nephews, David Krankowski and Daniel Krankowski. She was a faithful member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church of Annapolis, MD, and previously a member of St. John Catholic Church of Clinton, MD . Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 , at 10:00 a.m. , at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 620 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD 21401. Interment will follow immediately thereafter at Lakemont Memorial Gardens, 900 West Central Ave, Davidsonville, MD 21035. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Phyllis' memory to the Crohns and Colitis Foundation, 733 3rd Ave, Suite 510, New York, NY 10017 or online at www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/donate/honors-and-memorials.
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 22, 2019
