Phyllis Ann Thacker of Odenton, MD, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, just a few weeks short of her 88th birthday. She was born in Philadelphia, PA March 31, 1931 to the late Joseph and Margaret (Highsmith) Kelly.The family, with their 6 children, later moved to New Bern, NC where she graduated from New Bern High School and the local secretarial school.Phyllis is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Robert J. Thacker, Sr., four children; Donna Powers of Raleigh, NC, Robert Thacker, Jr and his wife Lynne Thacker of Frederick, MD, Stephen Thacker of Norfolk, VA and Anela Jett of Huntingtown, MD; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.Mrs. Thacker had a lengthy career as a Real Estate Agent in the Wash., D.C. area. She was interested in local history and as such was a docent and two-term Vice President of the historical Surratt Society and Museum in Clinton, MD. As a "budding artist" she belonged to several art groups and had exhibited her works in many local shows over the years.A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 10:00am at Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1411 Annapolis Road Odenton, MD 21113. Private interment services will be held at Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, VA 22172.

1411 Annapolis Road

Odenton , MD 21113

