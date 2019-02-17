Phyllis Louise Hahn Dickey a resident of Severna Park for 62 years passed away at her home on February 14, 2019. She was 97 years old.Mrs. Dickey graduated from Salisbury State Teachers College and taught in the school systems of Frederick and Prince Georges counties. After raising her family, she was a substitute teacher for many years in Anne Arundel County.Her main interest was her family. She also enjoyed word puzzles and mystery stories.She was a member of Severna Park United Methodist Church.She is survived by two sons, George Franklin Dickey, Jr. of Severna Park and Maurice Thomas (Marty) Dickey of Millington; three daughters, Priscilla Sue Clouser of Severna Park, Patricia Ann (Paddy) Crawford of Glen Burnie, and Mary Lynn Hardies of Chesapeake Beach; ten grandchildren; and thirteen great grandchildren.Her husband, George F. Dickey, Sr., predeceased her in 2001 and one grandson, Kurt A. Dickey in 2015.Family and friends may visit on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 10:00 AM- 11:00 AM at Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home, 495 Ritchie Highway, in Severna Park. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SPAN, Inc., 400 Benfield Road, Severna Park, MD 21146 or to Severna Park United Methodist Church, 731 Benfield Road, Severna Park, MD 21146.

