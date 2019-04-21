Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Phyllis E. Reid "Phyl", 103, a resident of Annapolis, MD for 32 years and previously of Rutherford, NJ died on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at HeartHomes in Odenton, MD. Born on July 19, 1915, in Newcastle, England to the late William and Phyllis Eggleston, Phyllis was a self-employed seamstress who upholstered chairs and created slipcovers and draperies for churches and theaters. She enjoyed knitting, reading, crocheting and she was especially well known for gifting her sought after afghans to others. Phyllis was preceded in death by her first husband, John X. Harding who died at the age of 31, her husband of sixty-seven years, Thomas Reid; her children, Michael Harding, Lucille Hoffman, and Barbara Riordan and her grandsons, Bruce, and Scott Rogers. She is survived by her children, Phyllis Rogers of Annapolis, MD, and Thomas Reid of Rutherford, NJ; her grandchildren, Justin Rogers, Duane, Drew and Darin Riordan, Kimberly Gauvin, Patricia Smith, Michael and Keith Harding, Tracy Pinelli and Kerie Miller as well as 16 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be held at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Saturday, April 27 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be made online at:

2973 Solomons Island Road

Edgewater , MD 21037

