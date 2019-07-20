Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis J. Conners. View Sign Service Information Singleton Funeral Home 1 2nd Avenue SW Glen Burnie , MD 21061 (410)-766-7070 Visitation 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services 1 2nd Ave, S.W. (at Crain Hwy) Glen Burnie , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis J. Conners, 78, of Glen Burnie, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 18, 2019. She was born in Lackawanna, New York to the late Cosmos and Mary Jane Militello and grew up in Orchard Park. Phyllis was a graduate of the Millard Fillmore School of Nursing and worked as a Registered Nurse in Buffalo, New York. She and her husband moved to Maryland in 1965 where she continued working in the medical field at a Pediatrician's office in Laurel. After spending time with her children, she returned to working at M&T Bank and retired after many years. Phyllis loved quilting and was a member of the Eternal Quilters Guild. Her group made quilts for various charities, soldiers over seas and for babies in the hospital. She is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, John M. Conners; loving children, Stacie Lynn Conners Fuss and her husband, Jason, Donald Patrick Conners and his wife, Kelley; cherished grandchildren, Kaitlyn Rose Fuss, Selah Grace Conners, Emily Nicole Fuss, Ashtyn Kelley Conners and Nenah Rae Conners; dear siblings, Peter Militello, JoEllen Lang, Marcy Bodden, Donald Militello and Mary Jane Hagler; and many loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave, S.W. (at Crain Hwy), in Glen Burnie, on Tuesday, July 23rd, from 3-6 PM.

