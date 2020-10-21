Phyllis Jean Bader, (known as Jean), 81, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, in her home, after a 16-month battle with lung cancer. Jean, was born on March 5, 1939, in Cass, West Virginia, to the late Ruth Moore and Jim Carpenter. She earned her A.A. Degree from Anne Arundel Community College in Human Services, and was an Administrative Assistant at N.S.A. for 25 years. Jean volunteered at many places, including the soup kitchen at Ferndale United Methodist Church and Tabitha's Backpack at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church. Jean enjoyed scrapbooking, traveling, reading, cheering on the Orioles, and spending time with her grandchildren. Jean is survived by her beloved daughters, Stacey L. Swingle and Stephanie A. Kautz; her dear sons-in-law, Bob Swingle and DJ Kautz; and her cherished grandchildren, Samantha, DJ Jr., and Tanner. She was predeceased by her loving brother, Bennie Carpenter. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy), on Wednesday, October 21st, from 4-7 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be Private, but will be Zoomed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jean's name may be made to Tabitha's Backpacks, at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8249 Jumpers Hole Rd, Millersville, MD 21108 or online at https://members.myeoffering.com/#/landing
. To offer condolences to the Bader family and to obtain the Zoom link for Phyllis' service, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are only allowing 40 people inside the funeral home at one time and requiring masks for all visitors. We kindly ask that you please keep your visit brief, as there may be people waiting to enter the funeral home.