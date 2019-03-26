Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Klopatch. View Sign

Phyllis Joyce Klopatch, age 66, a 42 year resident of Gambrills, died at her residence on March 23, 2019. A graduate of the University of Maryland, she taught for over 40 years at Springhill Lake Elementary School and recently, she worked with ESEL (English as a second language) students. She was a member of Our Lady of the Fields Catholic Church, and she loved Maryland Terps athletics, her beloved Beagles Frisky and Abbey, and travelling, especially trips to the Amish country.Preceded in death by her parents, William and Zetta Klopatch, Phyllis is survived by her brother, William S. Klopatch, Jr. of Gambrills. A mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday, March 27 at 11 AM at Our Lady of the Fields Catholic Church, 1070 Cecil Avenue South, Millersville, MD 21108, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the above named church.

