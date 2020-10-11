1/1
Phyllis Lee Praley
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Lee Praley, 97, a lifelong resident of Glen Burnie, died peacefully at her home October 7th, 2020. Mrs. Praley was born February 3, 1923 in Mineral, Virginia. She attended the University of Maryland where she was a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She worked at the Coast Guard Yard in Baltimore, MD. She especially loved the beach and spending time with her family. Devoted wife of the late Edward A. Praley, Sr., who passed away in 2006. She was the beloved mother of the late Margaret Praley Helms who passed away in 1990 and Rudolph "Rudy" Praley who passed away in 2019. Surviving her are her three sons, James Praley of Annapolis, Edward Praley Jr. of Glen Burnie, Michael Praley of Severna Park, four daughters-in-law, and nieces and nephews. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. There will be a private graveside service at the Glen Haven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Sidney Kimmel Cancer Foundation, Johns Hopkins Hospital, 525 N. Wolf St., Baltimore, MD 21001.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved