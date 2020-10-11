Phyllis Lee Praley, 97, a lifelong resident of Glen Burnie, died peacefully at her home October 7th, 2020. Mrs. Praley was born February 3, 1923 in Mineral, Virginia. She attended the University of Maryland where she was a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She worked at the Coast Guard Yard in Baltimore, MD. She especially loved the beach and spending time with her family. Devoted wife of the late Edward A. Praley, Sr., who passed away in 2006. She was the beloved mother of the late Margaret Praley Helms who passed away in 1990 and Rudolph "Rudy" Praley who passed away in 2019. Surviving her are her three sons, James Praley of Annapolis, Edward Praley Jr. of Glen Burnie, Michael Praley of Severna Park, four daughters-in-law, and nieces and nephews. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. There will be a private graveside service at the Glen Haven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Sidney Kimmel Cancer Foundation, Johns Hopkins Hospital, 525 N. Wolf St., Baltimore, MD 21001.



