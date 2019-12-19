Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Potter-Rollins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis Potter-Rollins, 68, passed away on December 16, 2019 in Bel Air, Maryland. Phyllis was born in Greensboro, NC to James R. Potter & Zelda L. Conahan on July 6, 1951. She worked as a floral designer at her father's business, Flowers by James, in Annapolis, MD before she retired. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, painting, reading and art and crafts. Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents, James Potter & Zelda Conahan. Phyllis is survived by her husband Robert Rollins; son Troy Wallis; daughter Teresa Knod & son-in-law Ernie Knod; daughter Ronda Miller and son-in-law Frank Miller; brother James Keith Potter; niece Angela Potter; grandchildren Tim Olson, Lauren Wallis, Lara Myers, Tori Miller & Caitlyn Miller; and a lifetime of wonderful friends. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

