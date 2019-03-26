Pierina Filice

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pierina Filice.

On Saturday, March 23, 2019. The beloved wife of the late Paul A. Filice; mother of Linda A. Cranford of Davidsonville, MD and John M. Filice of Clarendon, VA; sister of Mary Stoll of Arlington, VA and Francis Callegari of Phoenix, AZ, also survived by 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 16501 Annapolis Rd., Bowie, MD on Friday, March 29 at 1 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be made online at:
Published in The Capital Gazette from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.