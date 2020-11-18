Pinquard Jesse Seal, "Buddy" Age 82 passed away on November 12, 2020. Born in Pineville, KY on November 12, 1938, he was the son of Shea and Hortense McCoy Seal. Mr. Seal earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Maryland. He served 10 years in the United States Marine Corps, and retired from the US Department of Defense, after 41 years of service. Following his retirement, he was employed by Eagle Environmental Services, Inc. for three years. He attended Baldwin Memorial United Methodist Church and was also a member of the Phoenix Society. Mr. Seal enjoyed the outdoors, gardening and bird feeding. He loved Special Olympic events of which his son is a member. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Loretta and their son Douglas. Four sisters also survive. Relatives and friends may call at the Hardesty Funeral Home, 851 Annapolis Road, Gambrills MD 21054 on Thursday November 19,2020 from 9:00 AM until service time at 10:00 AM officiated by Pastor Philip Tocknell. Interment following at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery 1122 Sunrise Beach Rd, Crownsville, MD 21032 in lieu of flowers in his memory memorial contributions may be made to the Anne Arundel County Special Olympics
779 Whitneys Landing Dr, Crownsville, MD 21032 http://www.soaamd.org/