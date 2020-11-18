1/
Pinquard Seal
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pinquard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pinquard Jesse Seal, "Buddy" Age 82 passed away on November 12, 2020. Born in Pineville, KY on November 12, 1938, he was the son of Shea and Hortense McCoy Seal. Mr. Seal earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Maryland. He served 10 years in the United States Marine Corps, and retired from the US Department of Defense, after 41 years of service. Following his retirement, he was employed by Eagle Environmental Services, Inc. for three years. He attended Baldwin Memorial United Methodist Church and was also a member of the Phoenix Society. Mr. Seal enjoyed the outdoors, gardening and bird feeding. He loved Special Olympic events of which his son is a member. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Loretta and their son Douglas. Four sisters also survive. Relatives and friends may call at the Hardesty Funeral Home, 851 Annapolis Road, Gambrills MD 21054 on Thursday November 19,2020 from 9:00 AM until service time at 10:00 AM officiated by Pastor Philip Tocknell. Interment following at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery 1122 Sunrise Beach Rd, Crownsville, MD 21032 in lieu of flowers in his memory memorial contributions may be made to the Anne Arundel County Special Olympics 779 Whitneys Landing Dr, Crownsville, MD 21032 http://www.soaamd.org/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A.
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Service
10:00 AM
Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A.
851 Annapolis Road
Gambrills, MD 21054
(410) 923-2601
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved