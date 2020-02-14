Preston J. Cantler, 90, a resident of Edgewater, MD for 52 years, passed away on February 10, 2020 at his home. Born on December 23, 1929 in Annapolis, MD to the late Preston and Frances Cantler, Preston served in the U.S. Army for 22 years where he spent part of his military career in Korea. He loved gardening, boating, fishing and crabbing on the South River and he enjoyed telling stories and joking around with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Preston was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Marilyn Cantler; his brother Francis Cantler and his daughter in law, Alice Cantler. He is survived by his children, Preston Cantler, Jr. of Ledyard, CT, Pat (Jesse) Miller and Jacqueline Avery all of Edgewater, MD; his sisters, Marion Swindell of Goldsboro, MD and Gael Dobbins of Radford, VA; his grandchildren, Michael Stowe, Dana (Dana) Miller, Lisa and Preston Cantler, III and three great-grandchildren. Preston will be laid to rest at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 1122 Sunrise Beach Rd., Crownsville, MD on Tuesday, February 18 at 2:30 pm.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020